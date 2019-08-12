Sen. Rick Scott suggested Monday the U.S. government should provide Americans tax relief to counteract tariffs on Chinese goods as the U.S.-China trade war escalates.

“Anything we raise in tariffs, we ought to give back to the American public in tax reductions, so it doesn’t impact American families,” the Florida Republican said on CNBC. “We’ve got to help American farmers open up more markets around the world but we’ve got to understand, [China is] not our partner, they’re our adversary. We will have short-term pain, unfortunately.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said $23.7 billion worth of tariffs was collected between early 2018 and May 1.

President Trump announced Thursday his administration will impose a 10 percent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods amid trade talks and has threatened to raise it to 25 percent if no deal is made.

“We have to help American companies … and get more American jobs and stop helping China,” Mr. Scott said. “Stop acting like they are a partner.”

“I’m not sure what else we can do, other than stand up for American interests and American values. I’m not sure what the president can do, [other] than the tariffs he is doing,” he said.

