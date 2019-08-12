Senior advisers to Sen. Bernard Sanders‘ presidential campaign argued Monday that his run has gained steam, not petered out as some news outlets have reported.

“The headlines that Bernie’s campaign is in free fall or is falling apart could not be further from the truth,” Sanders campaign pollster Ben Tulchin said in a conference call with reporters.

The call was convened to make the case that Mr. Sanders had gained more momentum than any rival in the Democratic race since the July debate. They cited polling analysis showing his post-debate boost, his lead in fundraising and his massive grassroots organization as evidence his campaign was going strong.

Jeff Weaver, a senior adviser to the campaign, compared the news media’s current treatment Sanders suffered to the “Bernie blackout” during his 2016 run against Hillary Clinton.

This time, he said, it was a “Bernie write-off.” He accused a slew of major news outlets including MSNBC and The Washington Post of pushing a narrative that the campaign is faltering and ignoring positive news stories, such as poll numbers showing him solidly in second place behind Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

Mr. Tulchin said the news media also wrote off Mr. Sanders delivering the most memorable line in the debate in an exchange about “Medicare for All” government-run health care: “I wrote the damn bill.”

The campaign released a memo that outlined the data that showed Mr. Sanders was a contender.

The pushback follows a steady stream of news reports about momentum gaining for the campaigns of Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Kamala Harris of California.

Recent polls have shown a jockeying for second place between Mr. Sanders and Ms. Warren, who are both vying for the far-left lane in the race.

Ms. Harris climbed into a top-tier position after the June debate in Miami.

The campaign pointed to an analysis by the political statistics website FiveThirtyEight that found Mr. Sanders gained the most ground of any candidate since the debate last month in Detroit and was securely in second place.

The statisticians analyzed five national polls conducted after the debates, compared them with pre-debate polls conducted by the same pollsters, and weighted the polls based on sample size and pollster quality ratings to arrive at pre-debate and post-debate averages for the candidates.

The analysis found Mr. Biden leading with an average in post-debate national polling of 28.4% followed by Mr. Sanders at 17.1%, Ms. Warren at 14.6%, Ms. Harris at 7.9%, and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 5.4%.

Mr. Sanders gained a net +1.8 percentage points since his pre-debate polling average (15.3%), while Mr. Biden (-1.9 points) and Ms. Harris (-2.8) lost ground, according to the analysis.

