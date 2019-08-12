COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina’s former transportation commissioner has been arrested on a prostitution charge a day after being sentenced to probation in an unrelated case.

The State reports the Richland County Sheriff’s Department charged 72-year-old John Norton Hardee with solicitation of prostitution Thursday. On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Hardee to 18 months’ probation and 45 days of house arrest, and fined him $1,000 on a felony charge of deleting emails connected to a federal investigation.

The newspaper says Hardee told the judge Wednesday that he always obeys the law and hadn’t even “gotten a traffic stop in 45 years.”

Sheriff’s officials didn’t release details of Hardee’s most recent arrest and The State says Hardee didn’t comment.

If convicted, he could face prison time for violating the terms of his probation.

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com

