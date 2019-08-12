AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A panel of Texas lawmakers has asked state police to investigate allegations that Republican House Speaker Dennis Bonnen offered media credentials for the chamber to a hardline conservative activist in exchange for campaigning against a group of GOP incumbents in the 2020 primary.

The House General Investigations Committee met behind closed doors for about an hour Monday before taking a unanimous vote to ask the Texas Rangers’ Public Integrity Unit to investigate. That unit is responsible for investigating allegations of corruption by public officials.

The claim against Bonnen from conservative activist Michael Quinn Sullivan threatens to fracture Texas Republicans as the party heads into 2020 elections trying to hold a 16-seat majority in the House.

Bonnen’s office said the speaker “fully supports” the committee’s decision.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.