PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (AP) - A former Pleasant Grove High School volunteer teacher is accused of soliciting nude photos from teenage girls.
The Daily Herald in Provo reported Monday that 23-year-old Luis Mendez-Gamino is facing more than a dozen charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to court documents, he used Instagram last month to offer a 17-year-old female student $400 for nude pictures.
The girl refused and Mendez-Gamino asked her to keep their chat secret.
Authorities opened an investigation and found Mendez-Gamino admitted to previously soliciting female students.
Investigators have since found more than 100 images or videos of child pornography on his phone.
Alpine School District spokeswoman says Mendez-Gamino passed a background check in 2015 and was last volunteered at the school in April.
It was unclear if he had an attorney.
