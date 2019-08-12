By - Associated Press - Monday, August 12, 2019

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say a child driving a stolen vehicle led officers on a chase that ended in a crash.

News outlets report a juvenile was driving a car near Portsmouth on Sunday night and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Police did not release either the age or sex of the minor.

WAVY says images from the crash scene show a snapped power pole and a leaking fire hydrant. WTKR reports some residents nearby lost power because of damage from the crash.

News outlets quote police as saying that they’re still looking for a passenger who was in the car during the chase.

