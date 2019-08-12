Attorney General William P. Barr said there were “serious irregularities” at the Manhattan jail where Jeffrey Epstein was found dead over the weekend, and he vowed Monday to get to the bottom of the situation.

Mr. Barr said he was “appalled … and frankly angry” that Mr. Epstein won’t stand trial for accusations that he recruited and paid a cadre of teenage girls he used for sex acts.

“Let me assure you that this case will continue on against anyone who was complicit with Epstein,” Mr. Barr said in addressing the Fraternal Order of Police in New Orleans. “Any co-conspirators should not rest easy. The victims deserve justice, and we will ensure they get it.”

Mr. Epstein was found dead of hanging in the Manhattan Correctional Center early Saturday.

Authorities there say it was a suicide. Mr. Epstein had been on suicide watch, raising questions about how he was able to succeed in his attempt this time.

“We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and that demand a thorough investigation,” Mr. Barr said. “The FBI and the Office of Inspector General are already doing just that.”

“We will get to the bottom of what happened at the MCC and we will hold people accountable for this failure,” he said.

