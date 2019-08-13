Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci continued his media tour of his separation from President Trump Monday by telling CNN’s Anderson Cooper that the president’s “license to hate” will be worse if he is reelected in 2020.

“The president is giving people a license to hate and a license to be angry about things when he should be uniting people,” Mr. Scaramucci said.

“You think I want to be doing this? It’s not about getting attention, it’s about, hey, guys, we’ve got to wake up now because we’re in a dangerous situation. The yellow light is on. It’s gonna go red. If he wins the next presidential election, look out. He hasn’t listened to anybody in the first four years, what do you think’s gonna happen in the next four years?” he said, adding, “let’s break the fever in the Republican Party”

While Mr. Scaramucci admitted earlier part of his splitting with Mr. Trump was due to the president doxxing him on Twitter, he also said he’s worried of the country’s future with all the “bullying” and division furthered by the president.

Mr. Scaramucci has previously called for the Republican Party to run someone else in the 2020 election, calling Mr. Trump a “pernicious evil” who “cannot take constructive criticism.”

Mr. Trump blasted his 11-day employee, saying, “Scaramucci, who like so many others had nothing to do with my Election victory, is only upset that I didn’t want him back in the Administration (where he desperately wanted to be). Also, I seldom had time to return his many calls to me. He just wanted to be on TV!”

