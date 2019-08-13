PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) - An elementary school principal in Arkansas is recovering after he was shot in Pine Bluff during the weekend.

The Pulaski County Special School District says principal Matthew Mellor underwent surgery Monday after the shooting Sunday. Mellor is principal of Lawson Elementary School in Little Rock.

According to a police report, Mellor and another man, Dennis Bradley, went to Pine Bluff to a meet a man about a car advertised on Facebook. Bradley told police that the man they were meeting pulled a gun and demanded money.

Police say the man shot both Mellor and Bradley, then fled. No arrests have been made.

The Pulaski County Special School District says a substitute principal will be appointed for Lawson Elementary School. Tuesday was the first day of classes there.

