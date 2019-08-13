China is moving military troops to its southeastern border with Hong Kong amid massive protests that have caused the Hong Kong international airport to cancel flights.

President Trump Tuesday afternoon tweeted “Our Intelligence has informed us that the Chinese Government is moving troops to the Border with Hong Kong. Everyone should be calm and safe!”

Our Intelligence has informed us that the Chinese Government is moving troops to the Border with Hong Kong. Everyone should be calm and safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

Earlier in the day, Chinese state-run media released video of armored vehicles reportedly carrying troops to Shenzhen, the border city with Hong Kong, according to The Guardian.

The Chinese government has claimed in a statement the ongoing protests, which have resulted in hundreds of arrests over opposition to an extradition bill that could jeopardize the city’s special status, are “terrorism.”

Since Friday, protesters have participated in “sit-ins” at the airport — one of the largest in the world — to show their concern that Hong Kong was being absorbed into mainland China, although demonstrations have been ongoing since June.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.