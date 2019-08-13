CNN’s Chris Cuomo made his first public statement after a video went viral showing the TV host getting into a verbal altercation with an unknown person who repeatedly referred to him as “Fredo.”

“Appreciate all the support but - truth is I should be better than the guys baiting me. This happens all the time these days. Often in front of my family. But there is a lesson: no need to add to the ugliness; I should be better than what I oppose,” he tweeted.

The video, which started circulating around right-wing news sites Monday, depicted the primetime host going into a profanity-laced tirade, saying only “f—ass bitches from the right call me Fredo” and calling the word — which references a film character who betrays his family in “The Godfather” — is “like the n-word for us.”

President Trump suggested Cuomo could have tripped a red flag gun law based on the video, referring to a suggested federal mandate already enacted in several states that allow friends and family to petition a court and have a person’s firearms taken away if they could possibly endanger themselves or others.

“Would Chris Cuomo be given a Red Flag for his recent rant? Filthy language and a total loss of control. He shouldn’t be allowed to have any weapon. He’s nuts!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Mr. Cuomo is shown in the 107-second video using a form of the f-word 24 times and s– five times.

“I’ll f—ing ruin your s—t. I’ll f—ing throw you down these stairs like a f—ing punk,” he snarled, going on to invite the Fredo-user twice to “take a f—ing swing.”

Matt Dornic, CNN vice president and spokesman, stood by their host, saying, “Chris Cuomo defended himself when he was verbally attacked with the use of an ethnic slur in an orchestrated setup. We completely support him.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.