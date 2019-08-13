YORK, Pa. (AP) - Prosecutors are no longer seeking the death penalty against a New York man charged in the beating death of his ex-girlfriend and the related robbery of her mother’s Pennsylvania home.

The York Daily Record reports that prosecutors filed court documents last month saying 20-year-old Edia Lawrence provided information on mitigating factors in the case.

Defense attorney Paul Hirsch said he provided information to prosecutors who apparently agreed capital punishment was inappropriate.

Lawrence, of the Bronx, is charged with first- and second-degree murder and related offenses in the March 2017 death of Ahshantianna (ah-shan-tee-AHN’-ah) Johnson.

Northeastern Regional police say three men broke into the cosmetology student’s Mount Wolf home, coerced her mother into calling her daughter to come home, and beat her outside the residence. No one else has been charged.

