Rep. Denny Heck said Monday President Trump “hates all immigrants” who aren’t a part of his family, according to a scathing interview after the administration announced a rule change preventing illegal immigrants to use services such as food stamps.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer said the rule change will likely “benefit immigrants with better English and better education” and asked Mr. Heck whether the administration is “bypassing Congress to enact the president’s vision of what the president calls merit-based immigration?”

“Well, yes, of course he is. The president hates all immigrants except his mother- and father-in-law and his wife evidently. He hates them whether they’re here without documents, they’re here with a green card, they’re here seeking asylum. He hates them all,” the Washington Democrat said.

“The incredible irony of this particular circumstance, Wolf, is a lot of people here who are on green cards are working in very low-paying jobs that nobody else wants to do and that’s why they qualify for some of these benefits. He’s not only going to be hurting these families, he’s going to be hurting the local economies which need these people to fill the jobs,” he said.

When asked whether these rules will curb illegal immigration, Mr. Heck said Mr. Trump’s rhetoric “has increased efforts to get in here both legally and illegally.”

The White House released the rule change to “ensure that non-citizens in this country are self-sufficient and not a strain on public resources.”

