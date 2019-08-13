MACON, Ga. (AP) - A former Bibb County schools superintendent has been ordered to pay more than $47 million to the district he once led.

News outlets report U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell in Macon issued the ruling Tuesday against 50-year-old Romain Dallemand in a lawsuit brought by the school district. The figure includes $24.6 million in punitive damages.

Dallemand was Bibb’s school superintendent from 2011 to 2013. He ignited controversies when he announced plans to close schools, cut teacher staffs, teach Mandarin to all students and institute a year-round school calendar. He allegedly received hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks.

Dallemand was sentenced in February to eight months in federal prison for tax fraud. He didn’t attend Tuesday’s hearing.

Jerry Lumley, an attorney for the schools, said Dallemand’s actions victimized the community.

