The trial of Obama-era White House counsel Greg Craig may be delayed until October after defense attorneys objected Tuesday to the jury selection process.

Defense attorneys said the fact that jury selection was shielded from public view hurt Mr. Craig’s right to a fair trial.

The trial was abruptly halted after Mr. Craig’s attorney demanded the jury selection process restart from scratch. Judge Amy Berman Jackson was incredulous at the defense attorney’s objection, ordering a break to sort out the process.

Federal prosecutors demanded the case move forward, but the situation depends on how quickly they can summon new jurors and restart the process.

Judge Jackson is expected to resolve the issue later Tuesday morning.

Mr. Craig has pleaded not guilty to accusations that he failed to properly report his activities on behalf of officials in Ukraine, which included work with Paul Manafort, the onetime Trump campaign chairman who has been convicted of charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller.

