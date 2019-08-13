People at President Trump’s New Jersey golf club who happen to tune into Fox News on Wednesday will be greeted by Democratic presidential hopeful Julián Castro blaming Mr. Trump for stoking the “fire of racists.”

“President Trump: You referred to countries as s–holes. You urged American congresswomen to go back to where they came from. You called immigrants rapists,” Mr. Castro said in the 30-second ad, to air on Fox News in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Wednesday.

“As we saw in El Paso, Americans were killed because you stoked the fire of racists,” Mr. Castro said. “Innocent people were shot down because they look different from you. Because they look like me. They look like my family. Words have consequences. ¡Ya Basta!”

With Congress out of town, Mr. Trump has decamped to Bedminster, though he is scheduled to appear in Pennsylvania on Tuesday and New Hampshire on Thursday.

Mr. Castro, a former housing secretary under President Barack Obama, is on the cusp of qualifying for the next presidential debate in September.

His campaign said he has secured the necessary contributions from 130,000 donors, and it appears that he needs one more qualifying poll to get on the debate stage in Houston.

Mr. Castro’s brother, Rep. Joaquin Castro, drew the recent attention of Mr. Trump after the congressman’s campaign posted the names of dozens of San Antonio-area Trump donors on Twitter. The Trump campaign said the move invited harassment of private citizens, but both Castros have defended it as a lament.

