SYDNEY (AP) - Australian police and witnesses say a knife-wielding man yelling “Allahu akbar,” or “God is great,” has attempted to stab several people in Sydney before being arrested, with one person taken to a hospital.

Witnesses say the man, wielding a long knife, attempted to stab multiple people near a busy intersection on Tuesday.

New South Wales state police said in a statement that a man was arrested, and that a woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition. It was unclear whether the man stabbed anyone else.

A witness told reporters that the man was screaming comments about religion, before yelling to police that he wanted to be shot. Police said he used the Arabic phrase “Allahu akbar.”

