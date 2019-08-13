MANDAN, N.D. (AP) - Mandan police say authorities have found the man sought in last week’s stabbing at a Walmart.

Police said Tuesday the man is in custody on charges unrelated to the stabbing.

A vendor was stabbed inside the store on Friday. Police say the vendor was approached by a man he did not know. The man began yelling and swearing, and then cut the vendor near one ear.

The victim was treated at the scene. The store was evacuated.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.