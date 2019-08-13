By - Associated Press - Tuesday, August 13, 2019

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) - Mandan police say authorities have found the man sought in last week’s stabbing at a Walmart.

Police said Tuesday the man is in custody on charges unrelated to the stabbing.

A vendor was stabbed inside the store on Friday. Police say the vendor was approached by a man he did not know. The man began yelling and swearing, and then cut the vendor near one ear.

The victim was treated at the scene. The store was evacuated.

