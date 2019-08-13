DERRY, N.H. (AP) - A 79-year-old New Hampshire man has pleaded not guilty to shooting and killing his wife.
WMUR-TV reports that Roderick Munstis is being held without bail after his arraignment on Monday.
Police responding to a 911 call early Saturday found the body of 74-year-old Ellen Munstis, along with her husband in their Derry home. Police say Roderick Munstis was the one who called 911.
He was charged with two alternative counts of second-degree murder.
Ellen Munstis died of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.
Officials say the motive for the shooting is unknown.
Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com
