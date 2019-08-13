Tens of thousands of liberals have signed a petition asking New York City to troll President Trump — by doing something it legally can’t do.

A petition at MoveOn.org to “rename Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower:’President Barack H. Obama Avenue’” had more than 71,000 signatures toward its goal of 75,000 as of Tuesday afternoon. It would cover the section of Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th Streets.

There’s a snag, though.

According to Newsweek, city laws say that for a street to be co-named for someone, the person has to have been dead for at least two years.

That doesn’t deter Elizabeth Rowin, the comedian who started the petition at the popular far-left website.

“I am sure the conditions can be changed, there are two streets in LA named after former President Obama. These laws are arbitrary and can be worked around,” she told Newsweek.

Ms. Rowin also told Newsweek, though, that she had started the petition in jest.

“I honestly started it as a joke,” she said. “I saw a comedian joke about how it would make Trump so mad if it was named after former President Obama and thought why not.”

