BRAINTREE, Vt. (AP) - Vermont police say a 16-year-old boy fired “a number of shots” from a moving vehicle toward a small group of people in Braintree.

The unidentified juvenile, from South Carolina, was charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment in connection with the incident on Sunday.

Police say no one was injured.

State troopers located the juvenile male on Sunday along with a 17-year-old girl, from Sharon, who was charged with accessory after the fact to attempted aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

The Valley News reports that the male is now in the custody of the Department for Children and Families. He was expected be arraigned Tuesday.

The female was released and is scheduled to appear in juvenile court next week.

The case remains under investigation.

___

Information from: Lebanon Valley News, http://www.vnews.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.