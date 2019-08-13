INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded while walking to a school bus stop in Indianapolis.

Police spokeswoman Officer Genae Cook says the teen was shot shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday on the city’s east side. The Indianapolis Star reports the teen was unable to tell police details of what happened.

WXIN-TV reports the teen ran home after being shot, told his mother what happened and lost consciousness. Cook says he was taken to a hospital, where he was undergoing surgery.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

