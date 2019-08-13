Labeling Democrats’ agenda “socialist” does leave a taint in voters’ minds, according to a poll released Tuesday by the American Action Network, which said there’s an opportunity for Republicans.

In order to harness that opposition, the conservative-leaning group said, GOP politicians must figure out ways to connect the policies to harmful consequences for average voters.

The AAN had the Tarrance Group poll 1,000 people in 30 congressional districts. To some, it posed questions with about a policy such as the Green New Deal and labeled it as socialist, while in other cases the socialist label was absent. It made a difference.

“Highlighting the liberal view as ‘socialist’ creates +10 points of net movement toward the conservative view and away from the liberal view in a split sample,” the Tarrance Group pollsters said.

Much of that was Democrats souring on proposals when they were labeled socialist.

The polling showed a majority of suburban and college graduate women sided with the conservative perspective against socialism. Those are two demographics where Republicans have struggled.

