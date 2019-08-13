President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are selling T-shirts to “drive liberals crazy,” featuring the two Supreme Court nominees the president appointed in a joint fundraising effort for their 2020 campaigns.

Team Mitch is promoting the shirts on social media, saying the two GOP leaders “just keep WINNING.”

“They confirmed TWO conservative Supreme Court Justices in the last 2 years,” read the note asking for a $35 donation in exchange for a T-shirt.

The profiles of Mr. Trump and Mr. McConnell, standing back to back, are outlined on the front of the shirts, while the names “Gorsuch” and “Kavanaugh” are on each sleeve.

The president has made it a priority to remake the federal bench with a conservative bent, promising to nominate justices to the high court in the mold of late Justice Antonin Scalia.

His nominations of Justices Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh in the first two years of his administration drew frustration from liberals, who accused the president of stealing a vacant seat from President Obama.

Mr. McConnell, meanwhile, has remained steadfast in confirming the president’s judicial nominees, allowing him to outpace his predecessors on the number of confirmed circuit court judges.

