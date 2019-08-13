Three-time World Series champion pitcher Curt Schilling is mulling a run for an Arizona congressional seat and it appears he has a major league fan in the Oval Office.

After Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” Tuesday morning aired a segment mentioning Mr. Schilling’s potential 2020 run, President Trump took to Twitter to praise the decision as “terrific.”

“Curt Schilling, a great pitcher and patriot, is considering a run for Congress in Arizona. Terrific! @foxandfriends,” he said.

Mr. Schilling, a vocal supporter of Mr. Trump and the Republican Party, told the Arizona Republic Monday he’s considering challenging one of the five sitting Democrats in Arizona, though he didn’t say which one.

The pitcher won a World Series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2001 and again with the Boston Red Sox in 2004 and 2007.

After retiring from professional baseball he worked for ESPN as an analyst, where his outspoken views led to an acrimonious departure. In 2015 the sports network suspended Mr. Schilling after he posted comments offensive to Muslims. The next year he was fired ESPN after sharing anti-transgender comments on social media.

Mr. Schilling said he would be running on a mainly immigration platform.

“The state is not the state I grew up in. Making Arizona citizens of EVERY Race, religion and sexual orientation 2nd class citizens to illegal immigrants is about as anti-American as it gets,” he said.

“When you have homeless veterans, children, and you’re spending tax dollars on people smuggling drugs and children across our border someone in charge needs their ass kicked,” Mr. Schilling continued.

