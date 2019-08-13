The Bureau of Prisons on Tuesday temporary reassigned the warden at the jail where billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was detained, the Justice Department announced.

In addition, two staff members at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in New York, where Mr. Epstein was held at the time of his apparent suicide, were placed on administrative leave.

Attorney General William P. Barr ordered the move and in a statement pledged that “additional actions may be taken as circumstances warrant.”

The reassignment and administrative leave are temporary moves pending the outcome of investigations by the FBI and the Justice Department Office of Inspector General into Mr. Epstein’s death.

James Petrucci, the warden at the federal prison in Otisville, New York, will serve as acting warden of the MCC.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.