Vice President Mike Pence’s spokeswoman is leaving to serve as press secretary for the Department of Defense and its new secretary, Mark Esper.

Alyssa Farah announced the move on Twitter, saying it had been an “unforgettable” two years at the White House with Mr. Pence.

“I’m honored to head to @DeptofDefense to serve as Press Secretary on behalf of @EsperDoD & the incredible men & women of our Armed Forces,” she wrote.

Ms. Farah previously worked on Capitol Hill, serving as spokeswoman for the archconservative House Freedom Caucus.

