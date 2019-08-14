CINCINNATI (AP) - The nation’s latest mass shootings were another emotional blow to a woman who survived 12 close-range gunshots in an attack in Cincinnati that killed three people nearly one year ago.

It’s a familiar routine for thirty-eight-year-old Whitney Austin: A flurry of text messages asking if she’s OK probably means there has been a shooting.

That’s what happened earlier this month when there were shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, hours apart. The Dayton one particularly affected her since she is familiar with the area. In El Paso, 22 people died; in Dayton, nine did.

Each time, Whitney feels she’s forced to relive her own experience at a Cincinnati office building, where she begged a police officer to save her life after being shot.

