FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) - Federal and local authorities say they’ve arrested a man in Oklahoma on suspicion of shipping firearms to his fellow gang members in Southern California.

The Orange County Register reports Manuel “Flacco” Delatorre Jr. could face charges including unlawfully transferring a firearm to an out-of-state resident. It wasn’t known Wednesday if the 23-year-old has an attorney.

Guns and ammo recovered in Orange County, California were traced to Verden, Oklahoma. Police and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrested Delatorre there on Tuesday.

Court documents described him as a member of the Baker Street Gang in Fullerton, California who relocated to Oklahoma.

He could face five years in prison if convicted.

