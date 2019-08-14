Rep. Steve King is coming under fire on Wednesday for suggesting that the world’s population only exists because of rape and incest.

The Iowa Republican was speaking Westside Conservative Club in defense of his stance against exemption from abortion laws in extreme circumstances, when he argued that humanity relied on centuries of rape and incest.

“What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled out anyone who was a product of rape or incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?” he said, according to the Des Moines Register. “Considering all the wars and all the rapes and pillages that happened throughout all these different nations, I know that I can’t say that I was not a part of a product of that.”

He continued, arguing that an unborn child shouldn’t be aborted “because of the sin of the father, or of the mother.”

Democrats are slamming Mr. King for his comments, with 2020 candidates Sent. Cory Booker and Kirsten Gillibrand calling for him to resign.

J.D. Scholten, Mr. King’s Democratic challenger, said his remarks showcased a “selfish, hateful ideology.”

“Excusing violence — in any way — is entirely unacceptable. Here in Iowa, we stand strong together in the face of violence, and strive to create a welcoming and safe community for all people. His comments are disrespectful to survivors and don’t reflect Iowan values,” he said in a statement.

Mr. King was stripped of his committee assignments by House Republican leaders in January after comments surrounding white supremacy.

Minority Whip Steve Scalise said Mr. King’s most recent comments validate the action Republicans took then.

“These comments are wrong and offensive and underscore why we removed him from his committees,” he said in a statement to The Washington Times.

