The Philadelphia police standoff was still ongoing Wednesday night, but the city’s mayor and several national Democrats immediately issued calls for more gun control.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said at an evening news conference that city officials are “a little angry about someone having all that weaponry, all that firepower.”

At the time, a male suspect was holed up in a North Philadelphia row house in an hours-long standoff after a gunfight had wounded six police officer, though none suffered life-threatening injuries. Police told dispatcher that the weapon was some kind of long gun, and witnesses said they had heard more than 100 shots.

Wary that the case had turned into a possible hostage situation and at least the potential for new police and other fatalities, Mr. Kenney treaded carefully around gun-control and other political matters beyond his remarks about the firepower the suspect had.

“We’ll get to that another day,” the mayor said.

Democrats outside Philadelphia weren’t so circumspect.

“It is devastating that so many families are suffering, or losing the people they love, while we wait to make the substantial gun reform we need to keep people in our country safe. Our hearts are with the people of Philadelphia tonight,” former housing secretary Julian Castro wrote on Twitter.

Former Rep. Gabrielle Gifford, the Arizona Democrat who became a gun-control activist after being shot by a madman, said she was “horrified watching the tragedy unfolding before our eyes in Philadelphia.”

“I said it 10 days ago, and I’m saying it again today: Mitch McConnell must bring the Senate back in session immediately and send the background checks bill to Donald Trump’s desk,” she said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.