STAPLETON, Neb. (AP) - A former village clerk/treasurer accused of stealing from her central Nebraska community has been given a year’s probation.
Logan County Court records say 36-year-old Amy Allen was sentenced Tuesday. She’d pleaded no contest to misdemeanor theft after a prosecutor reduced the charge from a felony and dropped two related misdemeanor charges. Allen was ordered to continue paying off the $15,000 in restitution to the community of Stapleton.
She’d worked for the village for 10 years.
