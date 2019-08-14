A high school mural of George Washington deemed racist by critics will receive a new fate after a vote by the San Francisco Board of Education.

George Washington High School will cover up artist Victor Arnautoff 1936 mural of founding father instead of destroying it. The four to three vote this week is a reversal of a vote held in June.

At issue for the community since 2018 is the communist artist’s critical depiction of the president; “Fog City” residents now deem it too offensive for staff, students, and visitors.

“I remember feeling really hurt that the one person that looked like me was portrayed as dead, as a decoration in a school lobby,” said Arianna Antone-Ramirez, who is a member of the Tohono O’odham tribe and board member of the American Indian Cultural Center of San Francisco, a local ABC affiliate reported Tuesday.

Costs to cover or destroy the 13-panel piece were estimated in May to run anywhere from $375,000 to $825,000.

“It is a racist mural,” Virginia Marshall with the Alliance of Black School Educators told a local Fox News affiliate in June. “My history should not be racist but it is. I came from slaves.”

Actor Danny Glover, who attended the school in his youth, called the whole debacle “absurd,” the station reported.

Rev. Amos Brown of the city’s Third Baptist Church, who opposes covering the mural, added that critics should be push to change the school’s name if they’re “that upset about images about names and sounds.”

An exact price for covering the mural has not yet been determined.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.