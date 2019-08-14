NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) - A homeless man who was pepper-sprayed and arrested by Northampton police is seeking $700,000 in damages from city and local officials.

Eric Matlock filed a complaint alleging police used excessive force when he was arrested on the steps of Northampton City Hall in August 2017.

Matlock was acquitted of all charges in the case in September 2018.

The complaint also states the officers engaged in a “concerted and coordinated program” of detaining and charging Matlock and his wife with things that “were not crimes,” after the incident.

The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports the complaint includes that officers targeted Matlock “because he is of African American and indigenous descent.”

Northampton’s mayor and its police department said they could not immediately comment. The city has six months to respond to Matlock’s complaint.

