SUTTON, Mass. (AP) - Investigators say a man found dead on a street in the central Massachusetts town of Sutton appears to be the victim of a hit-and-run.

Police say they received a 911 call at about 8:15 a.m. Wednesday from a resident who said she found the unconscious man on her front lawn.

Police believe the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was out for a run when he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

State police attached to the Worcester District Attorney’s office are also involved in the investigation.

