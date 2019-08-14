Deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein reportedly suffered injuries to his neck that are more common in homicides than suicides, according to the autopsy.

A report Wednesday evening in the Washington Post, citing “two people familiar with the [autopsy] findings,” said Epstein suffered multiple broken bones in his neck, including a break in the hyoid bone.

Citing “forensics experts and studies on the subject” of fatal neck injuries, the Post reported that breaks in the hyoid bone, which is near the Adam’s apple in men, do occur in suicides but occur more often in strangulation murders.

New York City chief medical examiner Barbara Sampson finished the autopsy Sunday, a day after Epstein was found dead in his cell. But the cause of his death was listed as pending and other officials have avoided directly calling Epstein’s death a suicide.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.