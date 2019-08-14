Jeffrey Epstein’s tastes ran to Bill Clinton in a blue dress and red heels.

According to a report in the New York Post, citing “law enforcement sources,” Epstein’s $56 million Manhattan townhouse featured an oil painting of the former president in the Oval Office decked out like Monica Lewinsky.

The former White House intern’s most famous outfit was a blue dress on which Mr. Clinton’s DNA was found, proving that his angry statement that he “did not have sexual relations with that woman” was a lie.

“It was hanging up there prominently — as soon as you walked in — in a room to the right,” a source told The Post. “Everybody who saw it laughed and smirked.”

A woman who had visited the townhouse was able to snap a picture of the painting and shared it with the Daily Mail, which posted the blurry image online Wednesday.

According to the Post, the Clinton painting likely is “Parsing Bill,” which was “painted and sold by a New York-based artist named Petrina Ryan-Kleid. Saatchi Art, an online art gallery, describes it as an ‘oil on canvas’ with dimensions of 40 W x 40 H x 2 in.” — about the size of the Epstein-home painting.

A relative of Ms. Ryan-Kleid told the Post he knew the painting but did not know of any connection to the notorious dead pedophile.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.