Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden holds a commanding lead over his 2020 Democratic presidential rivals in the early primary state of South Carolina, according to a poll published on Wednesday.

Mr. Biden was the choice of 36% of likely Democratic primary voters, and was followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 17% and Sen. Bernard Sanders at 16%, according to the Post and Courier-Change Research poll.

Sen. Kamala Harris was next at 12%, followed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, at 5%, Sen. Cory Booker at 4%, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard at 2%.

Mr. Biden had 45% support among black voters — a key voting bloc in the South Carolina primary — followed by Mr. Sanders and Ms. Harris at 15% apiece.

The former vice president also led among all age groups except 18-to-34-year-olds. Mr. Sanders led among that group with 30% support, followed by Ms. Warren at 26%.

The survey of 521 self-identified Democratic primary voters was taken from Aug. 9-12 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3%.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.