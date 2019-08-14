The judge in a criminal case against Jeffrey Epstein has pressed the warden for answers about how the financier became injured in jail last month.

Epstein sustained bruising to the neck on July 23, but officials have never said whether the injuries were self-inflected or the result of an assault. He was temporarily placed on suicide watch and subsequently killed himself.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman asked about the episode in a letter Monday to Metropolitan Correctional Center Warden Lamine N’Diaye.

Berman said that to his knowledge, the incident “has never been definitively explained.”

N’Diaye replied that an internal investigation was completed but that he couldn’t provide information because the findings were being incorporated into investigations into Epstein’s death.

N’Diaye has been temporarily reassigned.

The letters were made public Wednesday.

