Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Wednesday proposed expanding background checks to internet guns sales as part of a plant to crack down on white supremacists and other domestic terrorists.

She promised if elected president to take executive action to require background checks for sales through major online marketplaces such as ArmsList.com, which offers classified-style advertising for private gun sales.

“In America, loaded guns should not be a few clicks away for any domestic terrorist with a laptop or smartphone,” said Ms. Harris. “We need to take action to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people and stop violent, hate-fueled attacks before they happen. By focusing on confronting these domestic terror threats, we can save lives.”

Private gun sales and transactions on websites such as ArmsList.com are often not required to conduct background checks under federal law.

ArmsList.com did not immediately respond to Ms. Harris’ proposal.

The Harris campaign said she was using her experience as California attorney general to craft policy to “combat and disarm domestic terrorists.”

The plan also called for federal law enforcement efforts to prevent domestic terrorism.

She vowed to issue a Domestic Terrorism Prevention Order that would authorize law enforcement to petition a federal court to temporarily seize the gun of a domestic terrorist or individual who may imminently perpetrate a hate crime.

She would take steps to ensure domestic terrorism is included in the mission of the National Counterterrorism Center.

Furthermore, she promised to reverse what she called President Trump’s “dangerous efforts to de-prioritize countering white supremacy.” The move would include $2 billion to investigate, disrupt, and prosecute domestic terrorists, according to the plan.

The proposal came amid a flurry of gun-control and hate crime proposals from the 2020 Democratic hopefuls in the wake of this month’s mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

The campaign noted that this week also marks the two-year anniversary of violent clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, which resulted in the death of one counter-protester.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.