Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said Wednesday he will be joining President Trump’s New Hampshire rally on Thursday following reports of a run for Senate.

“I will be with the president tomorrow on his visit to New Hampshire and I’m excited for him to come back and talk about his message of economic prosperity and national security,” Mr. Lewandowski said to The Hill.

The former campaign manager’s statement comes after GOP sources said in early August Mr. Lewandowski’s name was brought up this week in a Republican National Committee meeting in Charlotte, N.C., to take on Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who’s looking to be elected for a third term.

However he downplayed the idea of announcing his candidacy at Thursday’s rally saying the primary is a long ways away and “there’s a lot of time to make decisions about running.”

However, Mr. Lewandowski said “sometimes the president is unpredictable” and he’s prepared for any comments Mr. Trump makes.

“Having had the opportunity to serve next to him in several capacities, I’ll be prepared for any comments he makes,” he said.

While Mr. Lewandowski has never held a major office before, his candidacy would shake up the race and make him an instant frontrunner due to being closely aligned with Mr. Trump.

The current field of GOP challengers is likely to include New Hampshire House Speaker Bill O’Brien, retired Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc and attorney Bryant Messner.

