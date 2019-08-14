TUCKAHOE, N.Y. (AP) - A Long Island man has been arrested in Westchester after he was found to be in possession of a large cache of illegal weapons, including assault-style rifles, ammunition, body armor, pepper spray and brass knuckles.

The Tuckahoe Police Department said Wednesday that 47-yearold Matthew Bonanno, of Great Neck, faces multiple counts of criminal weapons possession charges.

Police say Bonanno was arrested outside a bar in Tuckahoe after a bystander reported hearing him making threats against his estranged wife, a Tuckahoe resident, and her family.

Bonanno was arrested without incident after he was found to be illegally carrying a loaded handgun. Police searched his vehicle and his homes where they found multiple weapons.

Bonanno is being held at the Westchester County Jail. Information on his lawyer wasn’t immediately available.

