PITTSBURGH (AP) - Police and the FBI are investigating after a man in a wheelchair attempted to rob a bank in Pittsburgh.

Police say a man described to be in his 60s entered the First National Bank in a wheelchair on Tuesday afternoon and handed a note demanding cash to a teller.

However, the man had second thoughts and left the bank.

The investigation is ongoing.

