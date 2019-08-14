PITTSBURGH (AP) - Police and the FBI are investigating after a man in a wheelchair attempted to rob a bank in Pittsburgh.
Police say a man described to be in his 60s entered the First National Bank in a wheelchair on Tuesday afternoon and handed a note demanding cash to a teller.
However, the man had second thoughts and left the bank.
The investigation is ongoing.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.