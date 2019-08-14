Sen. Mazie Hirono said Wednesday she’s skeptical whether President Trump’s push for gun background checks will develop into actual legislation.

“We’ve been here before,” the Hawaii Democrat said on CNN’s “New Day,” referring to Mr. Trump reneging on compromises for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, participants. “I call it the Tuesday, Thursday Trump. He can say something on Tuesday and the next thing you know, it’s all off the table.”

Ms. Hirono said “the key” is whether Mr. Trump “is actually going to do what he says he wants to do” and sign a bill that she says the GOP is not supporting.

“Even the Republicans are apparently saying that unless he ironclad says, ‘I’m going to do it’ then why should people really proceed.’ But, you know what, you hope it’s going to happen,” she said.

Ms. Hirono clarified expanding background checks would actually be closing “loopholes under current law” and said she’d rather focus on the assault rifles floating in our country “by the millions.”

Following the outcry after two mass shootings, Mr. Trump has been pushing for background checks expansion and said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “wants to do background checks,” along with “a lot of Republicans.”

While Mr. McConnell has not publicly supported background checks, he said that and red flag laws will be “front and center” in September when lawmakers come back from congressional recess.

CNN’s John Berman mentioned Democrats already have passed background check expansion bills that are waiting to be voted on in the Senate.

Ms. Hirono said Mr. McConnell “refuses to bring this bill to the floor of the Senate and he prides himself on being the grim reaper, holding back all kinds of bills that have already been passed by the House.”

The House passed four resolutions attempting to tackle gun violence, including two background check bills, the Violence Against Women Act and federal funding bills that would provide $50 million for gun violence research.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.