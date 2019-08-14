SUPERIOR, Mont. (AP) - A western Montana man pleaded not guilty to assaulting a 13-year-old boy for reportedly refusing to remove his hat during the national anthem at a rodeo.

Curt Brockway of Superior entered his plea Wednesday for the Aug. 3 attack.

Attorney Lance Jasper has told the Missoulian that Brockway, a 39-year-old U.S. Army Veteran with a traumatic brain injury from an automobile crash, believed he was doing what President Donald Trump wanted him to do.

Brockway told investigators the boy cursed at him when he asked the boy to remove his hat.

Witnesses reported Brockway picked the boy up by his neck and slammed him to the ground. Court records say the boy suffered a skull fracture.

Brockway remains free without bond. His next hearing is set for Oct. 23.

