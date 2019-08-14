House Speaker Nancy Pelosi referred to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday as “Moscow Mitch” while attacking him for opposing election security legislation.

Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, invoked the nickname during an event hosted by the Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association in Springfield, Illinois.

“We all want to invest in building our democracy and saving it from any enemies, foreign and domestic,” she told attendees.

“We’ve sent our legislation to the Senate. Moscow Mitch says that he is the Grim Reaper. Imagine describing yourself as the Grim Reaper, that he’s going to bury all this legislation,” Mrs. Pelosi said. “Well, we have news for him. All this legislation is alive and well in the general public.”

Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican, was labeled “Moscow Mitch” last month after blocking the Senate from voting on election security bills written in response to Russia interfering in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. He subsequently accused his critics of engaging in “unhinged smears” and practicing “modern-day McCarthyism.”

A spokesperson for the Senate leader did not immediately return a message requesting comment Wednesday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.