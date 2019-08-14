Multiple police officers have been injured in a gunfight in a North Philadelphia neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Four officers were shot, one of them in the head, reported WCAU, channel 10, the NBC station serving Philadelphia.

Citing unnamed sources, the station that four other officers “are pinned down” in the Nicetown-Tioga section of the city.

According to NBC Philadelphia, citing police sources, one suspect is in custody, but another man is still on the loose. The scene was still an active-shooter situation at the corner of 15th and Butler streets as of 5:15 p.m.

There are at least 100 officers in the neighborhood, NBC 10 reported.

Mayor Jim Kennedy said he was planning to go to Temple University hospital to visit wounded officers.

