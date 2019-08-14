European opera houses are standing by their performance dates for famed tenor Placido Domingo following sexual harassment allegations.

The Milan opera house La Scala has confirmed announced dates featuring Domingo, including a Dec. 15 concert to mark the 50th anniversary of his debut on the La Scala stage.

In Europe, where Domingo’s website indicates he has 19 engagements scheduled through November 2020, no venue has canceled an engagement in reaction to a story by The Associated Press reporting allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior by the star spanning decades.

Domingo’s performances as Nabucco at the Zurich Opera House in October and at London’s Royal Opera House in Don Carlo next year remain scheduled as planned. Both opera houses said they will monitor an investigation by the Los Angeles Opera House, where Domingo has been general director since 2003 and previously was artistic director.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.