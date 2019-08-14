Stacey Abrams, Democrats’ 2018 gubernatorial nominee in Georgia, on Tuesday said she won’t run for president in 2020 and will instead focus on the issue of voting rights.

“My best value add to this campaign, to this primary is making certain that whomever the nominee is, that we have a fair fight in 2020, and that’s what I’m going to focus on,” Ms. Abrams told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

She is instead devoting her attention on “Fair Fight 2020,” an effort intended to combat voter suppression — which many Democrats blame for her loss in 2018.

“We know that they have been hard at work at suppressing the vote, at dismantling democracy, and it is our responsibility to not just wait to see what happens, but to actually fight back,” she said.

Ms. Abrams was tapped to deliver the Democratic response to the State of the Union address earlier this year and had been eyed as a potential U.S. Senate candidate in Georgia in 2020 as well.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.