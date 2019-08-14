U.S. stocks nosedived in early trading Wednesday as the yield on 10-year Treasury bonds fell below a level that usually signals an economic recession on the horizon.

Weak economic reports from Germany and China also stoked fears of an imminent slowdown worldwide.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was at 1.623% early Wednesday, below the 2-year rate, which is typically an indication that investors are preparing for an economic slowdown. It was the first time such an “inversion” has occurred since 2007.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury note also fell to a record low.

In response, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 500 points, or more than 2%, in the first 90 minutes of trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index was down more than 2.2%.

The early losses wiped out Tuesday’s gains that had been forged on the Trump administration’s announcement it is delaying 10% tariffs on certain Chinese goods to prevent any possible impact on the holiday shopping season.

The White House blamed the Federal Reserve for the market volatility, saying it’s a result of the Fed raising interest rates last year. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said the central bank should lower rates by at least three-quarters of a percentage point by the end of this year.

“This is basically the Federal Reserve’s problem — volatility,” Mr. Navarro said on Fox News. “They are causing this because when [Jerome] Powell got in as chairman, he proceeded to raise interest rates by 100 basis points, too far too fast. And even though the Trump economy is rock solid, it slowed us down a bit, because of those higher interest rates.”

The Fed cut its key interest rate by a quarter-point last month, its first rate cut since 2008. The central bank’s board of governors is not scheduled to meet again until later in September.

Mr. Navarro said the market swings are “good news, in the sense it gives the Federal Reserve even more reason to immediately lower interest rates by 50 basis points, and another 25 or 50 before the holidays.”

“This is what everybody on Wall Street, except the Fed, believes should be happening now,” he said. “The underlying fundamentals of the U.S. economy are solid as a rock. All we need to do is get the Fed basically to get the right interest-rate policy.”

Mr. Navarro said interest rates in the U.S. are higher than in other countries, leading to what he called unproductive “opportunities for arbitrage” — the simultaneous buying and selling of securities to take advantage of differences in prices.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.